After batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (19) this season while batting .311 with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (50.0%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

