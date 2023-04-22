On Saturday, Kolten Wong (.125 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has five walks while batting .098.

Wong has picked up a hit in four games this year (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 16 games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings