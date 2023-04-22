Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche take the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10:00 PM ET and airing on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT will air this Avalanche versus Kraken game.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players