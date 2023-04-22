Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series record is tied up at 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) in this matchup against the Avalanche (-155).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+135) 6

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 44 games this season, and won 19 (43.2%).

Seattle has a record of 13-8, a 61.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has played 50 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

