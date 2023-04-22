Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 46.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-8).

Seattle has gone 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-8 3-3 3-3 6-7 6-7 3-3

