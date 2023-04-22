Luis Castillo and Miles Mikolas are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 20th in baseball with 19 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Seattle's .373 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (90 total).

The Mariners are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Castillo (2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Castillo is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Luis Castillo Noah Davis 4/17/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies - Away Marco Gonzales Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies - Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.