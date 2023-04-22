Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (9-11) will host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, April 22, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +135. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+320)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

