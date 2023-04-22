Today's NBA Playoff schedule has four exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Brooklyn Nets.

Today's NBA Games

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 45-37

45-37 PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) PHI Key Player: James Harden (21.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 10.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -1.5

PHI -1.5 PHI Odds to Win: -143

-143 BKN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 209 points

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns

The Suns travel to face the Clippers on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 44-38

44-38 PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG) PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -7.5

PHO -7.5 PHO Odds to Win: -291

-291 LAC Odds to Win: +238

+238 Total: 226 points

The Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks take to the home court of the Heat on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 MIL Record: 58-24

58-24 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -5

MIL -5 MIL Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIA Odds to Win: +167

+167 Total: 220 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hit the road the Lakers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MEM Record: 51-31

51-31 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4

LAL -4 LAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 MEM Odds to Win: +161

+161 Total: 221.5 points

