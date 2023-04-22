On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (35.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
