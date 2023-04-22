Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
