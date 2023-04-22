Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .830, fueled by an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 20 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- France has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 70.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.