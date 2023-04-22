Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .830, fueled by an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
  • France has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 20 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 70.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
