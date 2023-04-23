A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A.J. Pollock -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Flaherty (1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
