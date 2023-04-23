A.J. Pollock -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pollock has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 2
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Flaherty (1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
