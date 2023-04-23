A.J. Pollock -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pollock has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 2 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

