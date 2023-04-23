The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, take on the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 114-97 loss versus the Warriors, Sabonis totaled 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Sabonis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 18.5 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.5 Assists 5.5 7.3 5.9 PRA 38.5 38.7 35.9 PR -- 31.4 30 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 35 15 16 4 0 0 2 4/17/2023 40 24 9 4 0 0 0 4/15/2023 35 12 16 2 0 0 3 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

