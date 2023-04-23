After batting .343 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 21 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .323 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 78.9% of his games this year (15 of 19), with more than one hit five times (26.3%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (26.3%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this year (52.6%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

