Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .094 with six walks.
  • In four of 17 games this season, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 21st, 1.406 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
