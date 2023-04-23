Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .094 with six walks.

In four of 17 games this season, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.

In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

