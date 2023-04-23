Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .094 with six walks.
- In four of 17 games this season, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 21st, 1.406 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
