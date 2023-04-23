Sunday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (10-11) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mariners will call on Chris Flexen (0-3) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (1-2).

Mariners vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 16 times and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 8-8, a 50% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 95 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).

Mariners Schedule