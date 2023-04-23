The St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET. Tommy Edman and Jarred Kelenic have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a record of 2-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 21 chances.

The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-8 3-3 3-3 7-7 7-7 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.