How to Watch the Mariners vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Flexen gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.0 home run per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 21 total home runs.
- Seattle is 22nd in MLB, slugging .378.
- The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .226 batting average.
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (95 total).
- The Mariners' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Mariners strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.211).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Flexen makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Colin Rea
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
|4/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Miles Mikolas
|4/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Jack Flaherty
|4/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Bailey Falter
|4/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Taijuan Walker
|4/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Matt Strahm
|4/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alek Manoah
|4/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Kevin Gausman
