Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (10-11) will face off against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (-110). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Flexen - SEA (0-3, 7.79 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (1-2, 2.95 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 16 games this season and won eight (50%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 8-8 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of six games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

