The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .256 with three doubles, five home runs and two walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings