The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .256 with three doubles, five home runs and two walks.
  • Hernandez has had a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
  • In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 6
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Flaherty (1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
