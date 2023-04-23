Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella is batting .125 with a double and two walks.
- Twice in nine games this year, La Stella has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- La Stella has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
