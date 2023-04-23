On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella is batting .125 with a double and two walks.
  • Twice in nine games this year, La Stella has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • La Stella has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
