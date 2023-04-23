On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

La Stella is batting .125 with a double and two walks.

Twice in nine games this year, La Stella has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

La Stella has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

