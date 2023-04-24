Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 24 features the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are up 2-1. Bookmakers give the Avalanche -150 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Kraken (+130).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.6)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 9-8-17 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

In the 28 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned four points (1-10-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 57 games, earning 96 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 27 games. The Kraken finished 12-12-3 in those contests (27 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

