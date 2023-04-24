The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 24, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Kraken have +130 moneyline odds against the favorite Avalanche (-150).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+130) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 45 times this season, and won 19, or 42.2%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 23 games this season as an underdog by +130 or more and is 13-10 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Three of Seattle's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

During the last 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

