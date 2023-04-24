Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 24, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Kraken have +130 moneyline odds against the favorite Avalanche (-150).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+130)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 45 times this season, and won 19, or 42.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered 23 games this season as an underdog by +130 or more and is 13-10 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Three of Seattle's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- During the last 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
