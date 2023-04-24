Nathan MacKinnon and Jared McCann are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

McCann's 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games for Seattle add up to 70 total points on the season.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Avalanche Apr. 20 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 13 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Apr. 20 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Apr. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 13 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

Jordan Eberle has posted 20 goals on the season, adding 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 20 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 13 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Apr. 11 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

MacKinnon is Colorado's leading contributor with 111 points. He has 42 goals and 69 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 22 2 0 2 5 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 0 1 1 7 at Predators Apr. 14 3 1 4 8 vs. Jets Apr. 13 0 0 0 1

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen has 105 points (1.3 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 50 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 22 2 1 3 6 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 1 0 1 3 at Predators Apr. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Apr. 13 1 0 1 2

