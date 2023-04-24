The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 221.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 59 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average total of 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in 56 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 229.9, 8.4 more points than this game's total.

Memphis has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).

The Lakers score just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

The Grizzlies have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (25-16-0) than away (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

