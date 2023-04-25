The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (hitting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .224 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Raleigh has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.