Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 22 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .319 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 11 games this season (55.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
