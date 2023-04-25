Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) and Seattle Mariners (10-12) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (0-3) will get the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Mariners vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 7-7, a 50% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 98 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule