Mariners vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 25
Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) and Seattle Mariners (10-12) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (0-3) will get the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 7-7, a 50% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 98 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|Brewers
|L 6-5
|Logan Gilbert vs Colin Rea
|April 19
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
|April 21
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|George Kirby vs Steven Matz
|April 22
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs Miles Mikolas
|April 23
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Chris Flexen vs Jack Flaherty
|April 25
|@ Phillies
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Bailey Falter
|April 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Taijuan Walker
|April 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|George Kirby vs Matt Strahm
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Chris Bassitt
