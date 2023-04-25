The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Jarred Kelenic to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams take the field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-120). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marinersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 8-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle has gone 7-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 54.5% chance to win.

Seattle has played in 22 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-1).

The Mariners have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 3-3 3-4 7-7 7-8 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.