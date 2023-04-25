Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (10-12) on Tuesday, April 25 versus the Philadelphia Phillies (11-12), who will answer with Bailey Falter. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mariners are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+100). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 3.57 ERA) vs Falter - PHI (0-3, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 7-7 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

The Phillies have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 4th

