The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).

The two teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 228.3 combined points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota is 39-42-1 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 24.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 17.5 -120 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 -130 11.5

