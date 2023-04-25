The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off in a decisive Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games Denver shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 45-15 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Minnesota has put together a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are putting up 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are away from home (112.2).

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves score more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also give up fewer points at home (115) than on the road (116.6).

The Timberwolves collect 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (26) than away (26.3).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Timberwolves Injuries