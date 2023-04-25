How to Watch the Oilers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series.
You can tune in to ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS to see the Kings try to defeat the Oilers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|5-4 (F/OT) EDM
|4/21/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-2 (F/OT) LA
|4/19/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-2 EDM
|4/17/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
|4/4/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-1 EDM
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's 10th-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kings have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
