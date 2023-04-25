After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has a double while hitting .077.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Falter (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
