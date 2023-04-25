Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.
  • France has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this year (77.3%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
  • He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • France has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 6
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
