Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.
- France has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this year (77.3%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- France has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
