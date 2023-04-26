Kraken vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Colorado Avalanche take their home ice at Ball Arena to square off against the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Avalanche have -180 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+155).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday
Our model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 46-28-8.
- In the 29 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 38 points.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.
- When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-10-2 record).
- The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 58 games, earning 98 points from those contests.
- This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 34-18-4 (72 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 27 games. The Kraken went 12-12-3 in those contests (27 points).
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|8th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|6th
|24.5%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|17th
|79%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
