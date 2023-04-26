Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .225.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- In eight of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.78 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
