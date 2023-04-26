On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .225.
  • Raleigh has recorded a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
  • In eight of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.78 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.