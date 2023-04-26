The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 102-93 on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the win with a team-leading 29 points. Darius Garland put up 23 points in the Cavaliers' loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are only 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

The Cavaliers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 105.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.8 points fewer than the 112.3 they've scored this year.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league by averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in the NBA, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks are putting up 112 points per game over their past 10 games, which is four fewer points than their average for the season (116).

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

