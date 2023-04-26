J.P. Crawford -- hitting .304 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has six doubles and 16 walks while batting .242.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 149th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.

Crawford has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

