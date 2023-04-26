J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .304 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has six doubles and 16 walks while batting .242.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 149th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
- Crawford has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.78 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
