Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche play on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eberle available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Eberle vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In 19 of 82 games this season Eberle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Eberle has a point in 44 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.

Eberle has an assist in 33 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eberle Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 223 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+51) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 82 Games 10 63 Points 6 20 Goals 3 43 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.