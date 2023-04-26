After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .140 with six walks.

In five of 18 games this year (27.8%), Wong has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings