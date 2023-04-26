Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .140 with six walks.
- In five of 18 games this year (27.8%), Wong has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.78 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
