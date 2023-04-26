Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 showcases the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +155 odds on the moneyline against the Avalanche (-180).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-180)
|Kraken (+155)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Kraken have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.
- During the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
