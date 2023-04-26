Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nathan MacKinnon and others when the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 64 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 63 total points (20 goals and 43 assists).

Eberle Recent Games

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has 111 points (42 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 22:19 per game.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Apr. 22 2 0 2 5 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 0 1 1 7 at Predators Apr. 14 3 1 4 8

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 82 games, with 55 goals and 50 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 24 2 0 2 2 at Kraken Apr. 22 2 1 3 6 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 1 0 1 3 at Predators Apr. 14 0 2 2 2

