Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Avalanche NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 26, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nathan MacKinnon and others when the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 64 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 50 assists in 81 games.
Dunn Recent Games
Jordan Eberle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 63 total points (20 goals and 43 assists).
Eberle Recent Games
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has 111 points (42 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 22:19 per game.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Apr. 22
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 18
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Predators
|Apr. 14
|3
|1
|4
|8
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 82 games, with 55 goals and 50 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Apr. 24
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Apr. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
