Logan Gilbert will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (11-12) on Wednesday, April 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies (11-13), who will counter with Taijuan Walker. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 3.57 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (2-1, 3.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Phillies have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

