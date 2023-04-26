On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .244.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).

He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in nine games this year (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

