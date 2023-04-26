Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ty France (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
- France has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- France has driven home a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (60.9%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.78).
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
