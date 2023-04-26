Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche meet on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Gourde available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Yanni Gourde vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.

Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Gourde has a point in 40 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Gourde has an assist in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 81 Games 10 48 Points 6 14 Goals 2 34 Assists 4

