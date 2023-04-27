Matt Strahm will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) on Thursday, April 27 versus the Seattle Mariners (11-13), who will counter with George Kirby. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The favored Phillies have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 9-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won three of six games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

