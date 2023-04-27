Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Phillies on April 27, 2023
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:50 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Nicholas Castellanos, Ty France and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Seattle Mariners matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
France Stats
- France has recorded 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run and nine walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .266/.352/.394 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 25 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .325/.376/.688 on the year.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 10 doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits).
- He's slashed .333/.396/.531 on the season.
- Castellanos hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 22
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .351/.435/.703 so far this year.
- Marsh enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
