A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, A.J. Pollock (.088 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .122 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has had a base hit in five of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.13), 74th in WHIP (1.557), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
