Friday's playoff slate features the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are ahead in the series 3-2. Oddsmakers favor the Avalanche in this decisive matchup, assigning them -155 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+135)

Kraken (+135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 10-8-18 in overtime contests.

Seattle has earned 40 points (18-8-4) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has four points (1-10-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 59 games, earning 100 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 27 times this season, and earned 27 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.